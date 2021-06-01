Three Lee County shootings under investigation in past 24 hours

The past 24 hours saw three separate violent scenes in Lee County. Shots were fired on a crowded beach. A man was shot in the chest hours later, and another man was found shot to death in his car.

Investigators hope members of the public have tips that can lead to justice for the cases they are working in Fort Myers and on Fort Myers Beach.

A man was found dead in his car on Central Avenue in Fort Myers, where there were still signs of gunfire Tuesday night.

Someone fired shots on a crowded Fort Myers Beach on Memorial Day Monday.

“It’s so sad that they have to bury a loved one with this crazy stuff that’s going on in our community,” said Angela McClary with Parents of Murdered Children.

McClary knows how it feels to lose someone she loves to gun violence. Nearly 7 years ago, her son was shot and killed outside a home on South Street in Fort Myers, the very same street where another man was shot in the chest Tuesday morning.

Fort Myers police arrested suspect Robert Junior Colon, 23, later in the day, but at least two other shooters are still on the run from these scenes.

“Every shooting, every act of violence, it affects the community,” said Rich Kolko, WINK News Safety and Security Specialist. “It affects the police department.”

Kolko says officers will now focus their resources to where these shootings happened. He says a big part of solving these cases is having relationships with the people who live there.

That includes who is carrying guns, where they’re carrying guns, are there any arguments or beefs that are going on that could result in shootings. Then, he wants to make sure his officers are in the right spot to prevent that from happening.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers told us it’s received several tips about who the people of interest are from the shooting at the beach. Investigators are hoping one of those leads ends with an arrest.

McClary has one message for all the grieving mothers like her.

“For the ones that are doing it, please stop, and let our city heal,” McClary said.

Reporter: Taylor Petras

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know