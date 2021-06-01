Suspect sought after shooting sends 1 to hospital in Fort Myers

A man was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon with a gunshot wound to the chest, Fort Myers police say.

The shooting was reported on South Street just east of Evans Avenue at about noon. South St. will be closed for several hours, according to FMPD.

Police say the shooting is not connected to a fatal shooting that occurred earlier in the day.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time and police are searching for a suspect.

WINK News is at the scene. We’ll update this developing story with any new information.

Writer: WINK News

