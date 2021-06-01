Scattered storms, hot and humid to start off June across SWFL

It’s the first day of June, and boy, does it feel like it! Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon.

When you factor in the humidity, heat indices (or feels like temperatures) will reach the mid-upper 90s. A few spots could flirt with the 100s.

Thankfully, we see scattered storms to cool you off and bring relief from our drought this afternoon!

We have a similar shower and storm pattern to yesterday with rain nearing the I-75 corridor around 3 p.m.

Slightly drier air at the upper levels of the atmosphere will lessen the rainfall potential north of the Caloosahatchee. If you don’t see rain today, we have plenty of opportunities over the next 7 – 10 days!

If you plan on heading to Hammond Stadium for the Mighty Mussels to take on the Mets tonight, watch out for a chance of storms by game time. We’ll dry out for the ride home!

Reporter: Brittany Van Voorhees



