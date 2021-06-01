Roadblock due to crash with school bus, pickup truck on Lee Blvd

Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a crash with injuries involving a school bus and a pickup truck on Lee Boulevard at the border where Fort Myers and Lehigh Acres meet Tuesday.

According to FHP, troopers are responding to the crash on Lee Blvd near the intersection with Edwinstone Boulevard, where the pickup truck involved in the crash is overturned.

This crash is on Lee Blvd just east of the intersection with State Road 82.

The School District of Lee County confirmed there were 10 to 12 students on the school bus during the crash, and no one on the bus was injured. The students on the bus attend Dunbar High School, and they will either finish their route on the bus if law enforcement releases it, be picked up by another bus to finish the route or be released to their parents.

Status of the pickup truck driver or possible passengers of the truck are unknown at this time.

There is a roadblock in eastbound lanes of Lee Blvd at the scene of the crash.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Writer: WINK News

