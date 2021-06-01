Police looking for shooter at large in Fort Myers after finding man shot to death in car

Police have closed off nearly three blocks in an active shooting investigation in Fort Myers after finding a man shot to death in his car this morning.

Detectives with the Fort Myers Police Department are searching between Royal Palm Avenue and Central Avenue, north of Franklin Street and south of Edison Avenue, after receiving a shot spotter alert near the intersection of Royal Palm and Franklin. They located a man dead from a gunshot wound inside a car around 12:34 a.m.

The suspect is still at large. According to an FMPD sergeant, the crime scene is spread out so far because it’s unclear where the shooting initially occurred before they found the dead victim in the car.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

