New road project to shorten commute between Alico Road, SR-82

On Tuesday, Lee County commissioners will discuss building a new road connecting Alico Road to SR-82.

Many people who have to drive out of Lehigh Acres or come back home from southwest are fed up with the traffic. This connector road would stretch nine miles through virtually untouched territory. The big upside is that it would alleviate some of the traffic to I-75, US-41, Southwest Florida International Airport and south Fort Myers by re-directing it.

The people that live in this area have had mixed reactions. Some think the redirection of traffic won’t necessarily make the commute easier. Others worry it might disrupt the local wildlife. Some, though, are thrilled.

“Oh, it’s great, just so you can get over here, get on I-75 and everything… it’s going to be wonderful,” said LaBelle resident Austin Bell.

“It is horrible,” said Kathy Bell of the traffic. “My husband does construction, so he sees it every day. So, trust me, a lot of people used to complain about the traffic, so I think it’s going to help the flow of traffic, and it’s going to be a lot better.”

Reporter: Michael Hudak

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know