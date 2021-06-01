Lehigh Acres man dies after shooting during attempted robbery in Miami

A Lehigh Acres man died after being shot during an attempted robbery in Miami on Monday.

Miami Police Department said the shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. at 3101 N. Miami Ave.

According to detectives, two men were walking when they were confronted by Otis Brown Jr. of Lehigh Acres. He attempted to rob the men at gunpoint, police said, and one of the victims exchanged gunfire with Brown, shooting him.

Brown was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he later died. One of the victims was also taken to the hospital, but his condition has not been released.

Brown, 38, was a registered felon in Florida with numerous arrests in Lee County going back to 1998.

Writer: WINK News

