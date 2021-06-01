Deputies search for person who opened fire on Fort Myers Beach

Lee County deputies on Tuesday released a photo of a person they believe may know something about Monday’s shooting on Fort Myers Beach. They’re also looking for another man seen near the shooter.

The beach was crowded on Memorial Day when bullets flew during a fight, sending people scrambling for cover. It happened beachside in the area of Wicked Wings Beach Bar & Grill and Hooters.

After a chaotic afternoon Monday, it was business as usual Tuesday.

“It’s a different beach with the holiday over,” said Robb Davis, who was visiting the beach Monday when his relaxing day took a turn.

“Kids just making a lot of noise, then all of a sudden people kind of taking off and pouring off the beach,” he recalled.

“I kind of got out of here after that. I wasn’t trying to be in the middle of it.”

Video shows several people involved in a fight before a man pulls out a gun. Moments later, a shot is heard, but it isn’t clear if that shot came from the man with the gun or from someone else.

The person who pulled the trigger is still out there.

“Just to do that in front of so many people… Yeah, it’s scary,” said visitor Sandra Kotrba.

“I mean, what if it hit, well, not just us, but anybody.”

Another visitor, Mary Ann Wiecowsk, said, “It’s scary and it just goes to show that it doesn’t matter where you are. There’s like no safe haven, there’s no safe place.

Mayor Ray Murphy said Fort Myers Beach is supposed to be a safe place.

“That’s not the image that we portray so anytime something like that happens, of course we are concerned about it and its negative connotations for the beach down here.”

He hopes deputies find the shooter – fast.

“If the guy will pull a gun and try to shoot someone on the beach, he will try to do that anywhere so they want him off the streets badly and so do we.”

Anyone who recognizes the men in the below photo released Tuesday or knows anything about the shooting is asked to call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 800-780-TIPS.

(Fort Myers Beach) WANTED FOR QUESTIONING LCSO is looking to identify & interview the white male subject below. If you have any info on the ID or whereabouts of this male you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). Remain anonymous & be eligible for a reward. pic.twitter.com/3hL1rbVTgr — SWFL Crime Stoppers (@SWFLCrime8477) June 1, 2021

Reporter: Breana Ross

Writer: Jackie Winchester

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know