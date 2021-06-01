Authorities need help identifying a vehicular theft suspect

Authorities are searching for a man they say stole a pickup from a food store in North Fort Myers.

The red Ford, full cab, has a black stripe with all-black 20-inch rims with 37-inch tires and an 8-inch lift kit, according to SWFL Crime Stoppers.

The vehicle was stolen from the M&M food store located at 1098 N Tamiami Trail.

Crime Stoppers said the suspect just walked up and stole the vehicle while the occupants were in the store.

If anyone has seen the vehicle or can identify the suspect please contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. Tips can also be made online at southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

Writer: Melissa Montoya

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know