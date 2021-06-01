CORONAVIRUS

SWFL Crime Stoppers say this man stole this pickup. (CREDIT: SWFL CRIME Stoppers)
NORTH FORT MYERS

Authorities need help identifying a vehicular theft suspect

Published: June 1, 2021 12:43 PM EDT
Updated: June 1, 2021 12:59 PM EDT

Authorities are searching for a man they say stole a pickup from a food store in North Fort Myers.

The red Ford, full cab, has a black stripe with all-black 20-inch rims with 37-inch tires and an 8-inch lift kit, according to SWFL Crime Stoppers.

The vehicle was stolen from the M&M food store located at 1098 N Tamiami Trail.

Crime Stoppers said the suspect just walked up and stole the vehicle while the occupants were in the store.

If anyone has seen the vehicle or can identify the suspect please contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. Tips can also be made online at southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

Writer:Melissa Montoya
