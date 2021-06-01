14-year-old accused of threatening mass shooting at Collier County high school

Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 14-year-old student, who attends Gulf Coast High School in Collier County, Tuesday after investigators say he sent an online threat he would carry out a mass shooting at the school.

According to CCSO, the student suspect wrote a threatening message in an online document shared with other students.

The message threatened a school shooting and specifically targeted a teacher.

School staff discovered the threats on a school computer and alerted deputies.

The student faces a charge for intimidation for sending a written threat to carry out a mass shooting.

Writer: WINK News

