You could get $2,000 for playing 21 hours of video games

Remember all that time you spent playing video games as a kid?

Now you can get paid to do it!

Internet provider Frontier Bundles is offering $2,000 to two people willing to play 21 hours of video games together. The company is trying to figure out if people play games better by themselves or with someone else.

To learn more about the offer, click here. Frontier says you don’t have to be one of their customers to participate.

Writer: WINK News

