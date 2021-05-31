Veterans, families gather in Naples for Memorial Day observance

The Collier County Veterans Council remembered our fallen heroes Monday morning at Naples Memorial Garden.

Hundreds of families and 20 different veterans’ groups gathered at Hodges Memorial Funeral Home to honor and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

A flyover and the playing of taps accompanied the observance. American flags were placed across the cemetery in memoriam, and the Pine Ridge Middle School symphonic band performed.

Gold Star families shared stories and the names of their loved ones who died for our freedom. We’ll share their stories this evening on WINK News at 4 and 5.

Reporter: Sydney Persing

Writer: Jackie Winchester

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know