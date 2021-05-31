Scattered rain and storms will impact Memorial Day plans

As we honor and remember those who died for our country this Memorial Day, we will also be tracking rain and storms across Southwest Florida.

The general idea today for outdoor plans is the earlier the better. Most of our rainfall will roll in after lunchtime.

Rain and storms will near I-75 and west around 3 p.m., so you may want to consider packing up before then so you can make it back to the car dry!

Downpours and lightning will continue until the sunset hour. Shortly after, expect some dry time as we head into the overnight hours.

Today begins a pattern of scattered storms that will last at least for the next 7 – 10 days.

We’ll accumulate a decent amount of rain, but it won’t be enough to completely wipe out our deficit.

