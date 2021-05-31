Remembrance, healing for loved ones of fallen servicemembers in Bonita Springs

There are several Memorial Day ceremonies Monday morning to commemorate the lives of soldiers lost in military service, including an event in downtown Bonita Springs at 9 a.m. at Riverside Park, off Old 41.

For some, the day is a painful reminder of a lost loved one. If you’re wondering what each of us in the community can do to lend a helping hand to those who are struggling, Adam Prentiki, vice chair of the Veterans Advisory Committee in Bonita Springs, says there is never a bad time to lean on each other. The most important part of the ceremony may be the opportunity for neighbors and even strangers to join hands and come face-to-face with others in this community who may have lost someone in the line of duty as well.

“We have a lot of people that come to these services,” Prentiki said. “And they come because they are hurting. And they… I think that we’ve had people come up to us and actually say that they’re happy that they came because they see that there’s other people that are like them. They get to kind of share their stories.”

Bonita Springs will honor 100 people in this community who have died in the line of duty with 100 American flags lining a walkway. The ceremony will include speakers, poetry reading and live music. The Marine Corps League is going to participate with the firing of the rifles and the playing of “Taps.” But this isn’t just a service—for many people, it’s solace.

“The city, as a whole, really is involved with the veterans and our veteran community,” Prentiki said. “And there are families here that have lost people, you know, lost men and women that were in the service. And it’s something that we felt was needed.”

The ceremony begins at 9 a-m —

At riverside park off old 41 .

Reporter: Michael Hudak

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

