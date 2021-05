Money Monday: Marriage and your finances

Marriage is an exciting milestone that will lead to changes in your life, including your finances. To provide newlyweds with a financial checklist is Stefan Contorno, senior vice president and partner of Touchstone Wealth Partners UBS, Bonita Springs.

Watch full video above.

Reporter: Kirstin Delgado

Producer: Jasmine Jackson Writer: Joey Pellegrino

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know