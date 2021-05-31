Input sought on civics, Holocaust education standards in Florida

How should civics and English be taught to our children?

That Florida Department of Education is launching a listening tour this week to give you a chance to weigh in.

The changes call for studying the influence of religion on America, and new standards on teaching about the Holocaust in schools. The latest drafts of the Civics and Government and Holocaust Education standards are now posted at http://www.fldoe.org/standardsreview/.

You can weigh in right now by going to the links posted below.

The listening tour will stop in Miami-Dade, Baker and Osceola counties.

A virtual rule development workshop will be held Wednesday, June 2, at 11:30 a.m. EDT. To register for the workshop, go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7989725902807458832.

The following opportunities for feedback are available through Noon on June 10:

Civics and Government survey (open): https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/6360487/Civics-and-Government-Standards-2

Holocaust Education survey (open): https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/6360477/Holocaust-Education-Standards-2

Character Education survey (opening soon): https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/6360469/Character-Education-Standards-2

Substance Use and Abuse survey (opening soon): https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/6358621/SubstanceUseStandards

Access Points: Email to [email protected] .

Writer: WINK News

