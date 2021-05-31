Hundreds attend service at Coral Ridge to honor the fallen on Memorial Day

Hundreds of people attended a service in Cape Coral to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. It featured veterans and Gold Star families.

Remembering those who died serving this country is what Memorial Day is all about for Bill Eggers.

“I just take my hat off to the good patriots; they came here today and they come every year.”

Eggers is just one of many who spent part of their day at the Coral Ridge Funeral Home. This day is hitting him hard because 17 years ago, his son, Daniel, made the ultimate sacrifice.

“My son was a U.S. Army Green Beret. He was a captain in the United States Army. He was a good kid, a high school graduate, was in the Honor Society, and he was a wonderful man.”

Daniel fought in Afghanistan and died after his Humvee hit a landmine.

His father said he will never forget his son’s last phone call home and the last words he said to his mother.

“Daniel ended the call by saying, ‘Mom, I’ll always be with you,’ and to this day, our nuclear family and extended family, we have these moments where Daniel is with us. Isn’t that amazing? That is totally amazing,” Eggers said.

On Memorial Day, many Gold Star families like the Eggers ask that everyone take a moment to reflect.

“It’s their civil duty to honor the dead,” Eggers said.

These families want everyone to remember the soldiers who went away to war and never made it home.

A year ago, President Donald Trump paid tribute to Eggers’ son.

Eggers said his grandchildren are following in the footsteps of their father. One grandson recently graduated from The Citadel and immediately volunteered for the U.S. Army Infantry.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

Writer: Drew Hill

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know