Deputies: Shot fired during altercation on Fort Myers Beach

A heavy law enforcement presence has closed down a portion of Estero Boulevard on Fort Myers Beach near Avenue C.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said there was an altercation between several people on the beach and a shot was fired.

There were no injuries, according to LCSO.

Deputies have taped off a portion of the beach as they investigate.

WINK News has a crew at the scene. We’ll update this developing story with any new information.

Writer: WINK News

