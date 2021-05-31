Crash involving tractor trailer and motorcycle causes slow-moving traffic

A crash late Monday night involving a motorcycle and a tractor-trailer caused slow-moving traffic in Fort Myers.

This happened near the intersection of Colonial Blvd and Summerlin Rd.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, the motorcyclist pulled out in front of the tractor-trailer as they were leaving the cemetery.

The motorcyclist was sent to Lee Memorial Hospital with injuries, but we do not know how severe the injuries are. Police believe it to be a foot injury.

FMPD also says the motorcycle driver was awake and conscious when they arrived.

Traffic is still moving, but very slowly are police ar eon scene directing traffic.

The Fort Myers Fire Department is also on scene.

This is a developing story.

