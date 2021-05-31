Argument in Cape Coral parking lot ends in shots fired

An argument in a Cape Coral parking lot ended in gunshots. Now, police are on the hunt for the shooter.

This shooting happened early Sunday morning at a plaza on Hancock Bridge Parkway near SW Pine Island Road. Now, the entire plaza is roped off with crime scene tape.

Cape Coral Police say several people were involved in the argument that lead to one person being shot.

People who work and live near the plaza are left with an uneasy feeling knowing this happened so close by.

Logan Frank is one of the people that lives near Santa Clara Center. “It is pretty scary actually, I live around here. This is the people who come in here I know, I work with. I talk to them all that stuff. So to know that’s happening in this area is very frightening,” Frank said.

The Cape Coral Police Department is still investigating this shooting that they believe stemmed from an argument.

Lawrence Force doesn’t believe pulling a gun was necessary. “I’m kind of old school you can settle things without having to pull a weapon,” Force said.

“I truly believe if you have something to talk about you either talk about it with your words or your fists,” said Frank. Frank has worked in this plaza for ten months and also got here to shop and eat.

Plenty of people were shocked to see this parking lot turn into a crime scene.

“Taken back a little that it happened so close to home,” said Force. “When you hear these things it doesn’t shock you anymore that you hear this kind of stuff but you know it’s still shocking that it happened here in Cape Coral.”

CCPD says they are still looking into what started this argument. They have not mentioned where the search for the shooter stands.

Reporter: Zach Oliveri

Writer: Drew Hill

