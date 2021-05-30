Punta Gorda police searching for home burglary suspect

Punta Gorda police are looking for a suspect or suspects involved in two unoccupied home burglaries in the Burnt Store Isles area.

Police released an image of a white 2005 Chevrolet pickup they believe was involved in one or both incidents. The truck has a Florida plate reading 644QQD.

Police believe the suspect(s) may be looking for additional vacant homes to burglarize.

If you see the pickup in the photo, call 911. Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 800-780-TIPS.

Writer: WINK News

