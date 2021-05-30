Three fires break out in Collier County on Sunday
Florida Forest Service is saying that three fires have sparked in Collier County. The first fire is now 60% contained.
The fire is located on Sanders Blvd, just off of Collier Blvd in Collier County.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has air rescue on scene as well.
Update: Sanders Blvd Cal fire – 75% contained. #wildfire #CollierCounty @FLForestService pic.twitter.com/aor4SE2eHU
— FFS Caloosahatchee (@FFS_cafc) May 30, 2021
The second fire is on 80th Avenue SE in Collier County and is estimated at 10 acres.
#wildfire in #CollierCounty – 80th Ave SE, 2 @FLForestService dozers on scene. Size is estimated at 10 acres. pic.twitter.com/qoFzhOQk1J
— FFS Caloosahatchee (@FFS_cafc) May 30, 2021
This third fire has been upgraded to between 10 and 15 acres and is located at 122nd Ave SE in Collier County. This fire is 5% contained.
Update: Fire is named 122nd Ave SE. 2 dozers on scene working the fire, 4 more enroute. Size is now estimated 10-15 acres & 5% contained at this time. #wildfire #CollierCounty @FLForestService pic.twitter.com/TnlWLAYxzh
— FFS Caloosahatchee (@FFS_cafc) May 30, 2021