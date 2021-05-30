CORONAVIRUS

sanders blvd fire
Credit: Amy Vitale via Facebook
Three fires break out in Collier County on Sunday

Published: May 30, 2021 4:31 PM EDT
Updated: May 30, 2021 6:11 PM EDT

Florida Forest Service is saying that three fires have sparked in Collier County. The first fire is now 60% contained.

The fire is located on Sanders Blvd, just off of Collier Blvd in Collier County.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has air rescue on scene as well.

The second fire is on 80th Avenue SE in Collier County and is estimated at 10 acres.

This third fire has been upgraded to between 10 and 15 acres and is located at 122nd Ave SE in Collier County. This fire is 5% contained.

