More tourists packing Fort Myers Beach hotels, restaurants

As Memorial Day weekend gets into full swing, hotels and restaurants across Lee County appear to be thriving once again.

Despite the pandemic, a recent high number of tourists are pumping more money into our local economy. Most, if not all, hotels on Fort Myers Beach are booked.

Restaurants have also been looking forward to the busy weekend, especially after the hit they took last year.

Lee County Commissioner Brian Hamman said there has been a steady climb in the number of people coming to Southwest Florida.

Hamman said things are starting to look even better than they were before the pandemic.

“This is going to be big for us. Typically, in our area we have a very seasonal economy where we do very well in the wintertime, then summer and early fall there’s a dip. Then things pick back up again as we go into the next season. This year, we believe there will be no season. We believe that basically this year it’s going to be busy all throughout,” he said.

Hamman said they’re expecting things to run smoothly throughout the weekend, but there will be more sheriff’s deputies out to make sure of that.

