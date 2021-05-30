Inland storms likely today

Happy Sunday, SW Florida!

All eyes are on your Memorial Day weekend forecast, and the general idea over the next few days will be the return of rainy season. I’m expecting scattered storms to break out inland today, with a few potentially making their way toward the coast late evening. As for Memorial Day, I’m expecting storms to be focused along the I-75 corridor in the afternoon.

Looking beyond Monday, afternoon storms aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, with storms sparking up every day for the rest of the week.

In fact, through next Monday, I’m expecting widespread totals of 2-4″ across SW Florida. This is fantastic news, as we desperately need the rain!

Meanwhile, all is quiet in the tropics and I’m not expecting any tropical trouble over the next five days.

Reporter: Dylan Federico



