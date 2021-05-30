Food distributions in SWFL, week of May 31
The Harry Chapin Food Bank will be providing free food at these locations from June 1 through June 5. There will be no Monday distribution by HCFB due to it being Memorial Day. St. Matthew’s House (listed below) will be distributing on Monday.
Tuesday, June 1
10 a.m. – Noon
Boys and Girls Club, Immokalee
1155 Roberts Ave. W., Immokalee, FL 34142
10 a.m. – Noon
Copperhead Golf Club, Lehigh Acres
20910 Copperhead Dr., Lehigh Acres, FL 33936
Wednesday, June 2
10 a.m. – Noon
Forrey Drive, LaBelle
Forrey Drive, Forrey Dr., LaBelle, FL 33935
10 a.m. – Noon
Golden Gate Community Center, Naples
4701 Golden Gate Pkwy., Naples, FL 34116
Thursday, June 3
10 a.m. – Noon
Faith Assembly of God, North Fort Myers
7101 Bayshore Rd., North Fort Myers, FL 33917
10 a.m. – Noon
Sacred Heart Church, Punta Gorda
211 W Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda, FL 33950
Friday, June 4
10 a.m. – Noon
Boys and Girls Club, Naples
7500 Davis Blvd., Naples, FL 34104
10 a.m. – Noon
Lake Meade Community Park, Cape Coral (entrance on NE 11th Ave)
1117 NE 23rd Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33909
Saturday, June 5
10 a.m. – Noon
Harns Marsh Middle School, Lehigh Acres
1820 Unice Ave. N., Lehigh Acres, FL 33971
St. Matthew’s House, with the aid of the Harry Chapin Food Bank, will hold food distributions at the following locations the week of May 31.
Monday, May 31
10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
St. Elizabeth Church, Naples
5225 28th Ave SW, Naples, FL 34116
Walkups welcome
10:30 a.m. – Noon
Naples Alliance Church, Naples
2504 Estey Ave., Naples, FL 34104
Walkups welcome
St. Matthew’s House will be holding a cookout on Memorial Day at the Campbell Lodge Homeless Shelter at 2001 Airport Road South from Noon to 4 p.m. The public is invited to pick up a barbeque meal at Campbell Lodge, which will feature hamburgers, hot dogs, and sides.
Tuesday, June 1
1 p.m. – 2 p.m.
Fairway Bible Church, Naples
3855 The Lords Way Naples, FL 34114
Wednesday, June 2
10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Immokalee Friendship House
602 W Main St., Immokalee, FL 34142
Walkups welcome
Thursday, June 3
10 a.m. – Noon
Iglesia Pueblo de Dios Church, Naples
4400 Tamiami Trail E., Naples, FL 34112
1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
First Haitian Baptist Church, Naples
14600 Tamiami Trail E., Naples, FL 34114
10 a.m. – Noon
First Baptist Church Naples
3000 Orange Blossom Dr., Naples, FL 34109
*Toiletry & Diaper Distribution Site