Food distributions in SWFL, week of May 31

The Harry Chapin Food Bank will be providing free food at these locations from June 1 through June 5. There will be no Monday distribution by HCFB due to it being Memorial Day. St. Matthew’s House (listed below) will be distributing on Monday.

Tuesday, June 1

10 a.m. – Noon

Boys and Girls Club, Immokalee

1155 Roberts Ave. W., Immokalee, FL 34142

10 a.m. – Noon

Copperhead Golf Club, Lehigh Acres

20910 Copperhead Dr., Lehigh Acres, FL 33936

Wednesday, June 2

10 a.m. – Noon

Forrey Drive, LaBelle

Forrey Drive, Forrey Dr., LaBelle, FL 33935

10 a.m. – Noon

Golden Gate Community Center, Naples

4701 Golden Gate Pkwy., Naples, FL 34116

Thursday, June 3

10 a.m. – Noon

Faith Assembly of God, North Fort Myers

7101 Bayshore Rd., North Fort Myers, FL 33917

10 a.m. – Noon

Sacred Heart Church, Punta Gorda

211 W Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda, FL 33950

Friday, June 4

10 a.m. – Noon

Boys and Girls Club, Naples

7500 Davis Blvd., Naples, FL 34104

10 a.m. – Noon

Lake Meade Community Park, Cape Coral (entrance on NE 11th Ave)

1117 NE 23rd Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33909

Saturday, June 5

10 a.m. – Noon

Harns Marsh Middle School, Lehigh Acres

1820 Unice Ave. N., Lehigh Acres, FL 33971

St. Matthew’s House, with the aid of the Harry Chapin Food Bank, will hold food distributions at the following locations the week of May 31.

Monday, May 31

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

St. Elizabeth Church, Naples

5225 28th Ave SW, Naples, FL 34116

Walkups welcome

10:30 a.m. – Noon

Naples Alliance Church, Naples

2504 Estey Ave., Naples, FL 34104

Walkups welcome

St. Matthew’s House will be holding a cookout on Memorial Day at the Campbell Lodge Homeless Shelter at 2001 Airport Road South from Noon to 4 p.m. The public is invited to pick up a barbeque meal at Campbell Lodge, which will feature hamburgers, hot dogs, and sides.

Tuesday, June 1

1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Fairway Bible Church, Naples

3855 The Lords Way Naples, FL 34114

Wednesday, June 2

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Immokalee Friendship House

602 W Main St., Immokalee, FL 34142

Walkups welcome

Thursday, June 3

10 a.m. – Noon

Iglesia Pueblo de Dios Church, Naples

4400 Tamiami Trail E., Naples, FL 34112

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

First Haitian Baptist Church, Naples

14600 Tamiami Trail E., Naples, FL 34114

10 a.m. – Noon

First Baptist Church Naples

3000 Orange Blossom Dr., Naples, FL 34109

*Toiletry & Diaper Distribution Site

