Estero community lines street with flags for Memorial Day

A community decided to honor those who paid the ultimate price to protect our freedom. In Estero, one community lined their street with flags and neighbors discuss what it means to them.

John Tuttle enjoyed seeing the stars and stripes. “It almost looks like you’re running the gauntlet of red white and blue,” said Tuttle.

American flags and patriotic bows on the mailboxes along La Bianco Street in the Retreat at Estero.

This is a small sign of appreciation for those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Sam Mokhiber loves it. “It’s a great thing to see the community remembers Memorial Day and do something about it,” Mokhiber said.

This weekend is bittersweet for Mokhiber. He served in the Army for six years, including a tour in Iraq with the 82nd Airborne Division. And, he takes the time to remember his friends who didn’t make it home.

“We have a new generation of veterans like myself we’ll be remembering fallen friends in close order, not just grandparents or older relatives,” Mokhiber said.

When neighbors on this street drive to and from home every day, they see these flags waving in the breeze. John Tuttle says they serve as a true reminder of what this weekend is all about.

“It makes me thankful for what we have what we’ve been provided as an American citizen and I’m thankful for the people who helped us get here,” said Tuttle.

Mokhiber has used these flags as a learning opportunity for his kids.

“America’s a very unique place and it’s a place of freedom and opportunity. It’s a place where freedom is not free,” said Mokhiber.

All this to make sure the next generation continues the tradition of reflection and recognition.

Reporter: Zach Oliveri

Writer: Drew Hill

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know