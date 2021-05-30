Collier County offering assistance for those behind on utility payments

For those behind on utility payments, the time is running out for assistance from the Collier County government.

The county announced via social media that they will be resuming locks and penalties on past due utility accounts beginning on Tuesday, June 1.

Collier County is currently offering assistance if you still need help paying your bills.

For more information, you can call 239-252-2380 or follow this link.

🚨 #CollierCounty Public Utilities will resume locks and penalties on past due accounts beginning on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 🚨 Contact Customer Service at 239-252-2380 for assistance or pay your bill at https://t.co/CM2CRyq2tM. pic.twitter.com/siezGoyG33 — CollierPIO (@CollierPIO) May 27, 2021

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know