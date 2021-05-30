CORONAVIRUS

Collier County offering assistance for those behind on utility payments

Published: May 30, 2021 7:02 PM EDT

For those behind on utility payments, the time is running out for assistance from the Collier County government.

The county announced via social media that they will be resuming locks and penalties on past due utility accounts beginning on Tuesday, June 1.

Collier County is currently offering assistance if you still need help paying your bills.

For more information, you can call 239-252-2380 or follow this link.

