Cape Coral police investigation underway at shopping center

Cape Coral police were at a shopping center overnight conducting an investigation.

They were at the scene since early Sunday but have not confirmed what they were looking into.

Crime scene tape was blocking a large portion of the parking lot at the Santa Barbara Centre on Hancock Bridge Parkway near Pine Island Road. The scene cleared out shortly before 7 a.m.

Our crews saw police speaking with a group of people, including a woman who was limping. Some bloody clothes were also seen on the ground before an officer put them in a paper bag.

We’ll update this story as information develops.

Reporter: Andrea Guerrero

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know