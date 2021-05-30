2 dead, at least 20 injured in Miami shooting

The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating a mass shooting that has killed at least two people and left more than 20 injured.

According to MDPD, the shooting took place in the 7600 block of NW 186 Street, where a concert was happening early Sunday morning.

Investigators said a white Nissan Pathfinder with three people pulled up and opened fire with assault rifles and handguns.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals, where at least one of them is in critical condition.

At this time, police have no one in custody.

This is the second mass shooting in Miami-Dade in as many days. Detectives are investigating a shooting in Wynwood that left one person dead and six others wounded close to midnight Friday night.

This is a developing story.

Author: CBS Miami

