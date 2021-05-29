Man arrested for lewd and lascivious conduct on a minor in Port Charlotte

A 53-year-old man was arrested by Charlotte County deputies after they say he attempted to pay two girls for a sex act.

Christopher J. Horvath engaged in a conversation with two girls under the age of 16 in the area of Douglas Road and Brad Avenue in Port Charlotte, according to an alert from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

An arrest report for Horvath was not readily available.

Horvath faces two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct on a minor under 16 years of age.

Writer: Melissa Montoya

