Man arrested after firing gun in Charlotte County RV park

A man was arrested by Charlotte County deputies early Saturday after they responded to a gunshot call.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said James W. Grisham was seen with a gun at the Harbor Lakes RV Resort, at 3737 Eljobean Road, according to a witness.

No one was injured by the shots fired.

Two citizens in the RV Park held Grisham down until deputies arrived.

Grisham did not comply with orders and was Tasered, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Writer: Melissa Montoya

