Local veterans honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice on Memorial Day

This Monday marks Memorial Day and millions will pause to remember those who died while serving our country.

For two local veterans, the observance is extra meaningful.

William Steven Edmonds and Russ Foster, both veterans of the Vietnam War, work to honor veterans every day not just during Memorial Day weekend.

That’s why they helped to restore an abandoned cemetery where veterans are buried in Immokalee. For the past few years, Edmonds and Foster have worked to revitalize Lake Trafford Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Last week, a group replaced the headstones with newer ones.

Edmonds and Foster will also honor those who did not return home during a ceremony on Memorial Day hosted by the Collier County Veterans Council.

The ceremony will start at 10 a.m at the Hodges Funeral Home Memorial Gardens in Naples. The ceremony is open to the public.

“We fly the flag for the guys that didn’t come back,” Edmonds said. “That’s what the ceremonies are about.”

“These things are extremely emotional, very emotional because every time I see the flag or hear the cabs and the other things reminds me of the guys that didn’t come home,” Edmonds added.

For Foster, it’s an opportunity to thank veterans who often don’t get recognition.

“There’s people there that understand you know what you’re going through what you’ve been going through,” Foster said.

Reporter: Andrea Guerrero



