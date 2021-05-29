Here Comes Rainy Season!

Happy Saturday, SW Florida!

All eyes are on your Memorial Day Weekend forecast, and the general idea over the next few days will be increasing rain chances. Today looks mainly dry with just a few inland storms, but I’m expecting scattered storms to breakout inland on Sunday, with everyone seeing storms on your Memorial Day.

Looking beyond Monday, afternoon storms aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, with storms sparking up every day for the rest of next week.

In fact, through next weekend, I’m expecting widespread totals of 2-4″ across SW Florida. This is fantastic news, as we desperately need the rain!

Meanwhile in the tropics, all is quiet, and I’m not expecting any tropical trouble over the next five days.

Reporter: Dylan Federico



