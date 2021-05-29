Crash in south Fort Myers sends 11 to hospital, 2 cars involved

South Trail Fire Protection & Rescue Service District is working a crash near Island Park Road and South Tamiami Trail.

Two cars were involved in the crash and it sent 11 people to the hospital.

Seven of those who were sent to the hospital were children, two were non-life-threatening injuries, four were trauma alerts and the other was a minor injury.

The four adults all had non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.

