Boat fire sparked in Florida Keys

Monroe County Fire Rescue posted pictures to Facebook of a boat fire on Saturday morning.

This fire was on Stock Island.

Those aboard the boat at the time of the fire were taken to safety and no injuries were reported.

Luckily, the fire was contained to just one boat and was put out within 30 minutes.

The U.S.Coast Guard and the Key West fire Department were both on scene to assist.

1 of 5

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know