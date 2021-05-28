WWE returns to Southwest Florida this summer

WWE is returning to Southwest Florida this summer. WINK News sits down with one WWE star who’s excited to get back in the ring.

Drew McIntyre’s dream came true when he won his first WWE belt. But it didn’t exactly happen as he dreamed.

“McIntyre able to get off the shoulders and the claymore! Down goes Lesnar!”

“Obviously as a child, you imagine a stadium filled with 80, 90, 100 thousand people screaming your name raising the title up but, of course, over the past year, plus we’ve been living in these unique times,” McIntyre said.

The WWE pushed through the pandemic and the show went on but, without fans in the stands. And now, WWE is back at full capacity and gearing up for a stop at Hertz Arena on August 7.

“We’re getting back to normality I don’t think we as superstars or fans will take any show for granted ever again,” said McIntyre.

Wrestlemania in Tampa this April was the first show in front of fans. McIntyre was the first to be introduced to that crowd. It’s a moment he won’t soon forget.

“I’m literally about to cry I’m not ashamed to admit it. It was very emotional. I can see it in our fans’ faces too when I looked at them in the eye they were about to lose it too,” he said.

“The Scottish Warrior” lives in St. Petersburg so, for him, making the trip to Fort Myers for the first time in a few years will be a pleasure.

“It’s been so long it feels like the first time. I can’t wait to go back,” McIntyre said.

And, the fans can’t wait to see their superstars again.

Reporter: Zach Oliveri

Writer: Drew Hill

