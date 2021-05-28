Watch Collier County Public Schools students graduate Friday morning

Collier County Public Schools will be holding Class of 2021 commencement ceremonies Friday morning.

The ceremonies will all take place at 9 a.m. in each Collier County high school’s football stadium (Lorenzo Walker Technical High School will hold its ceremony at Paradise Coast Sports Park and special accommodations will be made for Everglades City School). Every graduate will be allowed up to four guests. Seating will be in the stands and/or field using pre-identified, marked seats to allow each graduate’s guests to sit together while socially distancing from others.

Based on current CDC guidelines, guests who are fully vaccinated won’t need to wear a mask or practice social distancing. People who are not fully vaccinated should continue to take safety precautions, including wearing a face mask and socially distancing.

A livestream will be available for each high school’s commencement ceremony via the Collier County School District website and CCPS mobile app (available for free on Android and Apple devices).

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

