The Spring Fair makes its return to JetBlue Park

The Spring Fair at Fenway South returns Friday night.

The fair kicks off from 5 p.m. and runs to 11 p.m. at JetBlue Park.

The fair will be open until June 13.

It costs $4 to get in if you buy your ticket online or $8 at the gate.

If you want to ride the rides you can purchase a wristband for $25 online or $30 at the gate.

To look at the full fair schedule and how you can get tickets for rides, visit the fair’s website here.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know