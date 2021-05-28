SOUTH FORT MYERS
The Spring Fair makes its return to JetBlue Park
The Spring Fair at Fenway South returns Friday night.
The fair kicks off from 5 p.m. and runs to 11 p.m. at JetBlue Park.
The fair will be open until June 13.
It costs $4 to get in if you buy your ticket online or $8 at the gate.
If you want to ride the rides you can purchase a wristband for $25 online or $30 at the gate.
To look at the full fair schedule and how you can get tickets for rides, visit the fair’s website here.
