Stock up on hurricane supplies without paying taxes

Starting today, you can stock up on hurricane supplies (before store shelves go empty) without paying taxes, due to the 2021 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday starting Friday and ending June 6.

Some hardware stores say things like batteries, flashlights and gas cans are typically the most in-demand. You can put the same items in your shopping cart online but from different stores to see what deals you can get. Target, ACE Hardware and Home Depot will likely be busiest.

ACE Hardware says supply of certain items has been uncertain over the past year, which is another reason to make your purchases now.

“This year more than ever, it’s been very difficult on the worldwide supply chain,” said Scott Hamblen, chief merchandising officer for Sunshine ACE Hardware. “The whole worldwide supply chain is backed up. Therefore, you want to make sure you have what you need now and don’t wait till the last minute.”

Hamblen said one of the best things you can do, besides shop early, is make a checklist.

“Take a look at it, look around your house,” Hamblen said. “What are things that you’ve already bought in years past that you can pass on? What are the things that you need to go replenish? Maybe you went through your COVID[-19] supplies and used up your hurricane supplies during COVID[-19]. Make sure you go through the checklist to find things that are specific for you.”

There are some price thresholds you’ll want to be aware of before heading to the store. The Florida Department of Revenue has more information on the tax holiday’s parameters.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know