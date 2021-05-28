Rain chances ramp up heading toward Memorial Day in SWFL

Happy Friday, Southwest Florida! Expect a few more showers and storms today with an uptick in humidity levels.

Temperatures will still peak in the low-mid 90s inland and the upper 80s near the coast, due to an onshore wind.

That Gulf sea breeze is going to push most of our rainfall east of I-75 throughout the afternoon and evening.

The best opportunity for moderate to heavy rainfall will exist just before sunset. Overall, it’s still a great day for outdoor activities!

Saturday will feature only a few storms, mainly inland. Rain chances ramp up as we approach Memorial Day as a front stalls to our north.

With this bump in tropical moisture, we’ll finally see relief to our local drought and drier-than-normal conditions!

Rainfall totals could peak between 1.5 – 2.0″ over the next week with locally higher amounts.

Reporter: Brittany Van Voorhees



