Naples man faces at least 100 counts of child porn possession

Thursday, Collier County Sheriff’s office arrested Ryan Rumberger, 42, in Naples for possession of child pornography.

Investigators say they found 14 files of child porn uploaded to an app. The pictures inside showed kids ranging in ages from 4 years old to 12 years old.

We were outside Rumberger’s home Friday as a deputy paid the woman who lives with him a visit.

Neighbors told us they’re disgusted. A lot of families live in the community and let their children play at a playground feet away from Rumberger’s apartment.

Hundreds of photos of child porn were found on Rumberger’s phone after Collier County deputies searched his apartment. Investigators say children who were recorded engaged in sex acts.

Following a cyber tip, investigators found at least 14 child sex abuse photos linked to Rumberger’s account with cell phone messenger app Kik.

“These child pornographers, they often confess to the crime because, in reality, they don’t see themselves as criminals,” said Rich Kolko, WINK News Safety and Security Specialist. “They think they’re just people innocently looking at photos on a home computer when nothing could be further from the truth.”

Kolko says apps such as Kik allow users to sign up with little personal information, and they are a common tool for predators.

Rumberger is charged with at least 100 counts of child porn.

Rumberger remains in custody ta Collier County jail.

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

