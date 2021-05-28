Millions traveling to, from SWFL for Memorial Day weekend

2 million Floridians are planning to travel Memorial Day weekend, the first major holiday since we have been vaccinated and eased pandemic restrictions, and Southwest Florida is expected to be busy.

The weekend might almost feel like the U.S. is turning the page on the pandemic, and the numbers are showing it: the TSA is expecting 37 million people across the country to travel for Memorial Day. At Southwest Florida International Airport, the amount of people coming and going is expected to be at levels not seen in years.

While that means more people flocking to popular destinations like Fort Myers Beach, it also means more traffic.

“When the influx comes in, it’s pretty amazing,” said Fort Myers resident Rick Holmes. “The hardest thing about Fort Myers Beach, when you’re coming onto the beach, is coming over that bridge when the traffic builds up. Many people turn around. They don’t bother. But it hasn’t been bad lately. It’s just good to see people out.”

For people who just want to cross the bridge into Fort Myers Beach to enjoy the weekend, maybe they’re not the happiest about having to sit in traffic for at least an hour. But for local business owners who had to close for part of the pandemic, it’s like Christmas in May.

“It’s worth the wait,” said Jason Ingream, co-owner of Mango Rita’s. “For us, the longer that traffic is, the more money for all of us businesses here. It makes us more money, it’s how we all survive here.”

Remember: If you are flying this weekend, masks are still required in the airport and on the plane.

