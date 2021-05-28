‘I can’t deal with this’: Lehigh Acres man arrested after abandoning children at DUI crash scene

A Lehigh Acres man is in custody after abandoning his three young children at the scene of a DUI crash in a canal Friday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Kern Campbell, 31, was traveling north on Sunshine Boulevard, approaching a curve near Queen Drive in Lehigh Acres around 4:40 a.m. The car traveled west off the roadway, across a grass embankment into a canal. The car came to rest upright in the canal.

Campbell had his three children as passengers, ages 6, 5 and 2. Campbell and the children got out of the canal with the assistance of a bystander.

The witness says Campbell then told him “I can’t deal with this,” and ran away, leaving behind the children, one of whom had sustained a minor injury in the crash. Campbell was later found near his home, around 1.4 miles away.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies had responded to a call about a domestic disturbance at Campbell’s home before the crash. FHP says he sped away with the children after this.

He was placed under arrest and taken to the Lee County Jail. Campbell faces multiple charges: three counts of DUI, two counts of leaving the scene of a crash, three counts of child neglect and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Reporter: Morgan Rynor

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

