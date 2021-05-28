Hitting the road for the Memorial Day weekend

The Memorial Day weekend is here and many people are hitting the road, yet staying close by. This is some people’s first taste of summer without pandemic restrictions.

Thousands of people are coming to Southwest Florida for Memorial Day weekend.

Patty Hecht is visiting Collier County. “It’s beautiful sunny nice breezes,” said Hecht.

Tom Cole decided to come to Collier County as well. “We drove through town last night, and I have never seen it so packed the bars were popping,” said Cole.

With busy beaches and packed restaurants, not everyone wants to spend the long weekend here.

Alicia Humphries plans to get out of Southwest Florida, but on just one tank of gas. “we like to go to the beach, but it’s just so crowded on holidays,” said Humphries.

“Our plans for this weekend are traveling to Everglades National park, and we are going to stay on a houseboat,” she said.

The Humphries family is excited to escape the hustle and bustle.

“Just something to get away for a couple of days, it’s quiet nature, but it’s not a lot of people. It’s just us,” Humphries said.

Others have decided to drive the 172 miles to Clearwater or 125 miles across the state to Miami for the long weekend.

Phil McCabe is the owner of Inn on 5th and he says it’s quite common to see people in Florida traveling within driving distance.

“They get in the car and go they drive it’s a driving market that’s what it is,” McCabe said.

His hotel is booked with Floridians from across the state.

“For Memorial Day weekend it’s Floridians they are moving the east coast is coming to the west coast another way around, and central Florida is going north its really a shift of Floridians,” said McCabe.

But, as always, there a few who don’t felt the need to go anywhere.

Kevin says he’s staying home in Collier County.

“For Memorial Day weekend one tank of gas – I mean, can you really think of anything better than this? I don’t think so. This is where I’ll be this weekend,” said Kevin.

Other ideas to travel on just one tank of gas – you can head to Sarasota, Siesta Key and Venice Beach.

Wherever you decided to go this weekend, make sure to stay safe on those busy roads.

