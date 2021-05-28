Get your hurricane supplies tax-free this week

Starting Friday through next weekend, you can get hurricane supplies tax-free.

This includes a lot of things you need to prepare for a big storm.

Items that can be purchased tax-free include canned food, candles, flashlights, batteries for your flashlights, gas or diesel fuel container, weather radios, lanterns, reusable ice packs and more.

All of these items will be tax-free through Sunday, June 6.

This is the state’s way to encourage everyone to prepare for hurricanes and tropical storms sooner rather than later while saving some money.

Generators under a $1,000, tarps and coolers are also included.

“Definitely, every little bit helps,” said Joan Stilson, of Fort Myers.

With $69 you can purchase a three-day kit that includes a flashlight, water, batteries, canned goods and a first-aid kit.

“Don’t wait for the last minute because all the items are gonna be finished,” said Maria Gerez, of Fort Myers.

Joan Stilson said if you ever went through a hurricane like Charley then you would want to be prepared.

“We were somewhat prepared, it does help,” Stilson said.

Reporter: Andrea Guerrero



