Fort Myers Police Chief Derrick Diggs no longer in the running for Columbus, Ohio chief

Fort Myers Police Chief Derrick Diggs will not be headed to Columbus, Ohio after all.

A spokesperson for Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther has confirmed to WINK News that Diggs, who was in the top four, “is no longer in the running.”

“All of the final candidates are or would be fine police chiefs,” Robin Davis said. “We are looking for the one best suited to lead the Columbus Division of Police at this pivotal moment.”

Ginther has recently asked the Department of Justice for an official review of racial bias at the Columbus Division of Police.

The three remaining finalists include:

Elaine Bryant, deputy chief of the Detroit police

Avery Moore, assistant chief of the Dallas Police Department

Ivonne Roman, retired chief of police in Newark, New Jersey.

Through a spokeswoman, Diggs said he remained committed to Fort Myers.

“Every day that I put on a Fort Myers Police Uniform, I remain focused and committed to the City of Fort Myers and the agency I am proud to leave,” Diggs said in a statement.

It’s unclear why Diggs is no longer in the running.

Fort Myers police Officer Kristin Capuzzi, spokeswoman for FMPD, said Diggs’ contract for renewal is coming up in a future city council meeting.

His contract is set to end in August.

Diggs is paid an annual salary of $182,105, more than $40,000 from when he was hired in 2016 when the city paid him an annual base pay of $140,000.

Diggs came to Fort Myers after serving as the police chief in Toledo, Ohio. He was an officer in the department for 37 years.

