Fort Myers police at the scene of a robbery. Credit: WINK News
FORT MYERS

Cyclist hit by car then robbed by multiple people; hospitalized in critical condition

Published: May 28, 2021 9:43 AM EDT
Updated: May 28, 2021 10:17 AM EDT

A man was robbed after being hit by a car while riding his bike in Fort Myers Friday morning.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, the victim was riding his bike into the Brookhill subdivision before 6 a.m. when he says he was hit by a car and then robbed by several suspects.

He is currently receiving treatment at Lee Memorial Hospital where he is in critical condition.

The victim is providing more information to the police while detectives and traffic investigators are at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Writer:Joey Pellegrino
