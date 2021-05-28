Dr. Rossi: Jan. 6 commission, White House diversity

No word yet on when there will be a vote in the Senate on an investigation into the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, but it could come as soon as Friday.

And this week, Karine Jean-Pierre became the first Black woman in decades, and the first openly gay person, to address the press from the White House briefing room.

How does that reflect on the administration?

Joining WINK News anchor Therese O’Shea to talk about both congressional Republicans’ reluctance to examine the attack on them and Jean-Pierre’s hiring is political psychologist Dr. Bart Rossi.

Reporter: Therese O'Shea

Producer: Jasmine Jackson Writer: Joey Pellegrino

