Death investigation underway on Boca Grande Causeway

A death investigation began Friday morning on the Boca Grande Causeway after the arm of a crane fell on a construction worker.

At about 9:25 a.m., Charlotte County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 6000 block of Boca Grande Causeway in an attempt to revive the worker.

The construction worker had unhooked the pin from a crane supporting the arm (or boom) of the construction vehicle, and it fell on top of him.

Charlotte County Major Crimes detectives responded to the scene of the death investigation to gather evidence.

There is no further information at this time.

