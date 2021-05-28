Fatal crash investigation underway at Aldi parking lot in Cape Coral

Cape Coral police say they are investigating a deadly crash in an Aldi parking lot.

The investigation is at the grocery store at the Northpoint Shopping Center, off Pine Island Road and Chiquita Boulevard South.

Master Corporal Philip Mullen, public information officer with the Cape Coral Police Department, said a man was driving in the parking lot when he hit a woman coming out of the store.

The woman died on scene, Mullen said.

Investigators are focusing on what appears to be a silver vehicle with a red tarp over it and a white vehicle with front-end damage.

A Cape Coral police sergeant on scene said it’s “a major crash investigation and we will be here on scene for several hours.”

Writer: Melissa Montoya

